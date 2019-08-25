Zacks: Analysts Expect Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PAHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $391,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 926.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 214.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 124,744 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. 84,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,170. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.