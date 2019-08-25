Zacks: Analysts Expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $956.82 Million

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to report sales of $956.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $911.18 million to $998.60 million. Greenbrier Companies posted sales of $689.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GBX. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GBX opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $743.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

See Also: What are convertible shares? 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.