Zacks: Analysts Expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $956.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to report sales of $956.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $911.18 million to $998.60 million. Greenbrier Companies posted sales of $689.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenbrier Companies.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GBX. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GBX opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $743.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.