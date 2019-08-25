Zacks: Analysts Expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Brokerages expect that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce sales of $2.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. eBay also posted sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $10.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,957. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1,128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $461,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $560,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108,999 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of eBay by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,515,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $613,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $196,232,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

