Zacks: Analysts Expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Docusign reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Docusign.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.15 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.54.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 541,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $27,899,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 580,988 shares of company stock worth $29,984,781. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Docusign by 261.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Docusign by 226.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $43.98. 1,156,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Docusign has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docusign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.