Zacks: Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.82 Billion

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to announce sales of $16.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.24 billion and the lowest is $16.06 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $12.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $73.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.64 billion to $75.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $96.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.59 billion to $102.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,543,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,574,536. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $437.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

