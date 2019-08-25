Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report sales of $30.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. FibroGen reported sales of $29.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $285.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.80 million to $320.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $344.59 million, with estimates ranging from $221.70 million to $505.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 335.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $839,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,379,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,633,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $1,514,491.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,780 shares in the company, valued at $94,790,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,661,395. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. 520,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,945. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.71. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

