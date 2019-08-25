Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts forecast that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Caci International reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16). Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Caci International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Caci International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.56.

Shares of Caci International stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.02. 163,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Caci International has a 1-year low of $138.39 and a 1-year high of $219.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total value of $97,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,066.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $37,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,845.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,652 in the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caci International during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Caci International during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Caci International by 1,312.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caci International during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

