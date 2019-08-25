Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $972.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report sales of $972.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $962.32 million and the highest is $977.80 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $965.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

BLMN opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,085.2% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

