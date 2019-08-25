YGGDRASH Reaches Market Cap of $2.72 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $148,575.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00258592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.01314873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00097182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000421 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

