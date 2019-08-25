Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,037,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.78% of Xcel Energy worth $2,373,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $572,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,313.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,290 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

XEL traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,979. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

