Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $43,822.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $10,090.56 or 0.99891330 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $43,822.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00151930 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 116.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008502 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002822 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038325 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 563 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

