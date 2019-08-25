Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGZ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.