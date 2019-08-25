Winch Advisory Services LLC Invests $57,000 in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $422,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,445,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,286. Corteva has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

