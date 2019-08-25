WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) will report $23.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WidePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.17 million. WidePoint posted sales of $21.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that WidePoint will report full year sales of $91.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.92 million to $92.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $100.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WidePoint.

WidePoint stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 119,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,462. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

