WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) will report $23.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WidePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.17 million. WidePoint posted sales of $21.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that WidePoint will report full year sales of $91.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.92 million to $92.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $100.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WidePoint.

WidePoint stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 119,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,462. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

