Wheatland Advisors Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Wheatland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Baxter International comprises about 2.5% of Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,863 shares of company stock valued at $847,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,691. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

