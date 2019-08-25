WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:WEX traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.27. The company had a trading volume of 216,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,558. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.89. WEX has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. WEX had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEX will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WEX by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,135,000 after purchasing an additional 311,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,508,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,195,000 after acquiring an additional 259,651 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,223,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 211,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,357,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,680,000 after acquiring an additional 202,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

