WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE:WEX traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.27. The company had a trading volume of 216,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,558. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.89. WEX has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WEX by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,135,000 after purchasing an additional 311,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,508,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,195,000 after acquiring an additional 259,651 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,223,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 211,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,357,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,680,000 after acquiring an additional 202,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
