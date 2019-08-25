Western Wealth Management LLC Has $382,000 Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,687,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 66,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,422,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.30. The stock had a trading volume of 292,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,869. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.30 and a fifty-two week high of $130.15.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

