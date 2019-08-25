Western Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.21 on Friday, hitting $165.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $139.81 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.50.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.