Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in shares of Carnival by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 288,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 43,875 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Carnival by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 300,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Carnival by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 487,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.26.

NYSE CCL traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,991. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

