Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 68,820 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,026,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,820 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.20% of Fidelity National Financial worth $242,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

FNF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,599. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

