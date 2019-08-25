Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,379,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 667,863 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.17% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $279,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 764,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 146,615 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 51,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.83. 20,363,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,506,371. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $11.19.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

