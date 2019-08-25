Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.22% of Hasbro worth $296,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 69,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 38,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,722,000 after acquiring an additional 109,854 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hasbro from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hasbro from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $10.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.13. 1,882,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.19. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

