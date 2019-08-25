Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $319.28 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 449.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,289,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690,503 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 8.87% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $319,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,172,000 after acquiring an additional 284,772 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 255,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157,175 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 135,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $630,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.33. 264,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,598. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

