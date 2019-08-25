Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $257.59 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,890,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 928,621 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $257,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $94,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $103,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

In related news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $51,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $782,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,788 shares of company stock worth $13,624,612. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.47. 753,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,869. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

