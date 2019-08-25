Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $250.86 Million Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of BP worth $250,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in BP by 71.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in BP by 91.7% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. 7,370,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,538,066. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.