Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $250.86 Million Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of BP worth $250,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in BP by 71.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in BP by 91.7% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. 7,370,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,538,066. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.
BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
