Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 63,959 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,836,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.53% of Duke Energy worth $338,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,459,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750,534 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,511,000 after purchasing an additional 724,378 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,146,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,175,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.74. 2,163,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $92.11. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

