Wedbush Reiterates “$32.00” Price Target for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Wedbush set a $32.00 price target on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

