Wedbush Reiterates “$32.00” Price Target for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Wedbush set a $32.00 price target on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.
NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $45.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.
