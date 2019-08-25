vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut vTv Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -3.71.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,836,363 shares of company stock worth $6,265,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

