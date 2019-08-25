Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the period. Voyager Therapeutics makes up 0.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 371.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 337,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,707. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.17. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

