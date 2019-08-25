VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 66.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.
VMware stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. VMware has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $206.80.
In other VMware news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,138,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on VMware from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
