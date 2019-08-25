VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 66.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

VMware stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. VMware has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $206.80.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,138,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,382 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,875 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on VMware from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.