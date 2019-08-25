VisionX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51,819.00 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, VisionX has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $714,607.00 and $51,819.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00258806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.86 or 0.01318013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020523 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00095242 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

