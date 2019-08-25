Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Visa by 16.8% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Visa by 6.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,900,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $850,410,000 after buying an additional 305,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $63,494,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,588,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.56. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

