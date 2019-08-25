Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VCT. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, July 26th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Victrex to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,520 ($32.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Victrex in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,255 ($29.47) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victrex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,311.36 ($30.20).

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,955 ($25.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,964.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,180. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87).

In related news, insider Jane Toogood bought 500 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,972 ($25.77) per share, with a total value of £9,860 ($12,883.84). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 519 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,916.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

