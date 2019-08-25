Veros Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Veros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Veros has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $104,991.00 and approximately $13,238.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00258329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.01314516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00095504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,363,776 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

