Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Acacia Research worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACTG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Acacia Research by 279.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 14.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,069,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 138,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Acacia Research by 9.5% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACTG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 122,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,723. Acacia Research Corp has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 76.22%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

