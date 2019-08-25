Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $242,000 Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 50.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after buying an additional 1,344,424 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after buying an additional 1,064,397 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after buying an additional 492,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,541,000 after buying an additional 472,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,390,000 after buying an additional 308,810 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,745 shares of company stock worth $2,453,621 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

KMB traded down $3.37 on Friday, hitting $138.41. 1,161,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,255. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $143.16. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day moving average is $128.35.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

