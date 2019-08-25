Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.20.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Veeva Systems from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $483,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.33, for a total value of $67,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,216.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,413 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 241.7% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 67.2% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.13. 1,125,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,047. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.52, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average of $143.98. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

