Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,197.8% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 539,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,407,000 after acquiring an additional 523,254 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 110.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 981,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,146,000 after acquiring an additional 514,184 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 462,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,134,000 after acquiring an additional 425,373 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $95,480,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,085,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,559,000 after acquiring an additional 340,157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,945,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,029. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $277.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.02 and a 200-day moving average of $263.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

