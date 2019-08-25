Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Trimmed by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 620.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,512 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 313,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.45. 267,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,457. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

