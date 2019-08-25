Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.3% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.79. The company had a trading volume of 625,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,598. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $223.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

