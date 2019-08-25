Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $86,337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $53,698,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,702.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 474,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 470,781 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $43,905,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $43,531,000.

VIG traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.08. 1,003,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,548. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

