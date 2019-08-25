Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,711,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068,638 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields makes up 2.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 11.54% of Gold Fields worth $512,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,225.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 916,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 847,763 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $183,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 98.7% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $3,064,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,077,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14 and a beta of -0.90. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

