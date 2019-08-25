Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 247,268 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,448,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 247,268 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Yandex worth $93,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 291,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 5,801,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,474,000 after buying an additional 76,967 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,214,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $41.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.11 EPS. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. HSBC set a $45.00 price objective on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

