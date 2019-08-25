Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,120,628 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,508,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,120,628 shares during the period. Pretium Resources accounts for 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 11.66% of Pretium Resources worth $215,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 318.0% in the first quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,909,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,318 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,296,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,031,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 70.4% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,874,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 774,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

PVG traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Pretium Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of -0.40.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $17.75 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

