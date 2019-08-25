Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 718,280 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 129.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,272,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,280 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.87% of Core Laboratories worth $66,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 408.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 306.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

NYSE CLB traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.81. 441,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,961. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $122.11.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

In other news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

