Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 112.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,541 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.12% of General Dynamics worth $62,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18,507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,628,000 after acquiring an additional 921,307 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,365,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,677,000 after acquiring an additional 252,900 shares during the period. Longview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,569,043,000 after acquiring an additional 215,179 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2,626.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 210,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,080,000 after acquiring an additional 193,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

GD stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,162. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $207.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

