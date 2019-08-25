Van ECK Associates Corp Has $60.21 Million Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $60,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 44.4% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.90. 895,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,155. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $89.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,291 shares in the company, valued at $32,414,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $4,231,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,511,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,809 shares of company stock worth $14,470,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

