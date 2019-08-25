Van ECK Associates Corp Has $141.21 Million Stock Holdings in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,727,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,606,207 shares during the period. Sibanye Gold makes up approximately 0.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Sibanye Gold worth $141,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 28,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBGL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

SBGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Sibanye Gold Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

