Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,252,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 886,706 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 11.49% of Eldorado Gold worth $106,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,592,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,564,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.03. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $173.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.76 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 84.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eldorado Gold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

