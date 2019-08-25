Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 177,726 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 83.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 177,726 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $71,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,248,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19,447.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,156 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $192,788,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18,906.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 602,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.47. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.